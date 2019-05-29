EASTON - Cecil Henry Gannon passed away May 27, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Regional Center at Easton, MD, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Easton, MD, on Nov. 19, 1930 to Henry and Edna Gannon. Cecil lived his entire life in Talbot County. He was an Easton High School graduate (Class of 1947).

He married Sylvia Jarboe on July 24, 1954 and resided at Harwood Hill Farm near Easton for the rest of his life. Cecil was a devoted, life time member of the First Baptist Church of Easton.

His life was very full and complete with a large family, world travel, and work. Cecil started farming with his father as a child and later formed C.H. Gannon and Sons - a farming and real estate concern based north of Easton. Other involvements included: Talbot County Farm Bureau member and past president; member of Southern States Cooperative Board; lifetime member of Easton Elks Lodge; member of the American Legion and VFW; also serving on the Small Business Advisory Board at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. As a young man, Cecil was a member of the Easton Town Band as a trombonist. He enjoyed his family, friends, hunting, dancing, history - particularly WWII and seeing new and interesting places.

He is survived by his children: Glen Gannon (Lynne), Greg Gannon (Ana), Gary Gannon (Kathy), Celeste Pyper (Tom); 11 grandchildren: Kristen Hash (Chris), Marla Best (Scott), Jennifer Kellner (Eric), Tara Gannon, Bret Gannon (Cheryl), Alicia Dulin (Webb), Morgan Hawks (Ehren), Kyle Gannon, Nick Pyper (Karissa), Laura Scrivener (Derek), Abby Barnett (Colin); great grandchildren: Grant and Rhyan Kirby, Maddie and Colton Kellner, Eleanor Dulin, Jarboe Gannon, Lilly, Rowan, and Mason Pyper, Londyn and Harper Best, Caroline Hawks, and Jason Hash.

His loving wife of 64 years, Sylvia Gannon passed in July of 2018.

Services will be Saturday, June 1st at First Baptist Church in Easton. Visitation to be 9-10:30 a.m. with a funeral service following at the church. Afterwards, all are invited to the Elks Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Talbot County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund: c/o Lori Anders, 32535 Matthews Road, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Paramedics Foundation, P.O. Box 2237, Easton, MD 21601 or First Baptist Church, 115 Idlewild Ave., Easton, MD 21601. Published in The Star Democrat on May 29, 2019