Cedric Eugene Johnson
1965 - 2020
Cedric Eugene Johnson, 55 of Cambridge, MD passed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00Noon on Saturday, May 23, 2020, with a private celebration of his life at 12:30PM at St. John's Holiness Church, 500 Edgewood Ave., Cambridge, Maryland 21613. Intermittent will take place at Bethel Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John's Holiness Church,
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
St. John's Holiness Church
Funeral services provided by
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
