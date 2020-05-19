Cedric Eugene Johnson, 55 of Cambridge, MD passed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00Noon on Saturday, May 23, 2020, with a private celebration of his life at 12:30PM at St. John's Holiness Church, 500 Edgewood Ave., Cambridge, Maryland 21613. Intermittent will take place at Bethel Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2020.