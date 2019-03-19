Charlene Setty Woodard died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. She was 100 years old.

She was born on March 4, 1919 in Garden City, KS, the daughter of the late Edgar Noah Setty and Mary Edna Hills Setty.

Charlene married Robert Lawrance Woodard on April 4, 1938 in Sidney, NE. They resided in Ft. Collins, CO initially, but settled into military life as her husband was an officer in the U.S. Army. Together they established homes throughout the U.S. and in two countries overseas.

She was a dedicated Episcopalian and was involved with many churches during her lifetime. She performed various roles including singing in the choir, playing the organ and serving on the Altar Guild. A few of the churches where she devoted considerable time include: St. Martin's in-the-Field, Severna Park, MD; Christ Church, St. Michaels, MD; and St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Grand Forks, ND, where her husband Robert became a Priest and served for 20+ years after retirement from the Army.

She was a longtime member and past President of P.E.O. in Grand Forks, ND.

Charlene is survived by her children: Robert Lawrance Woodard Jr., Richard Grafton Woodard, John Alan Woodard, Margaret Ann Battiste, Marcus William Woodard, Glen Norval Woodard. Charles Douglas Woodard; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lawrence Woodard; and grandson, Jon David Woodard.

She will be buried with her husband of 56 years, Robert, in Denver, CO at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary