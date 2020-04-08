|
Charles A. Haymaker, Jr. of Centreville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. He was 85 years old.
Born at home in Queen Anne's County on December 21, 1934, Mr. Haymaker was the son of the late Charles A. Haymaker, Sr. and Ethel Moore Haymaker. His beloved wife of 60 years, Jean D. Haymaker, passed away on June 6, 2017.
Mr. Haymaker retired from Q.A. County Board of Education in July of 1997 and loved to farm. During retirement, he could be found "tinkering" in the barn with his tractors, cruising the farm on his golf cart or sitting on his front porch watching his crops grow. Above all, he loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and any activity they were involved in. He was the true definition of a family man.
Mr. Haymaker is survived by a daughter, Bobbi Graef (Donald) of Centreville; one brother, Ronald Haymaker, Sr. (Jeannie) of Centreville and a sister, Harriett Haymaker of Centreville; and four grandchildren: Laura Shahan, Garrett Graef, Casey Graef, and Kelsey Graef. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Haymaker, and a sister, Nancy Haymaker.
Because of COVID 19 restrictions, the graveside service will be private.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020