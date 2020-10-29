Charles (Chucky) Lednum 60 years of age, passed peacefully October 15, 2020 at his sisters home in St. Michaels, Maryland.



Chucky was born October 11, 1960 in Easton, Maryland to the late Charles Lednum of St. Michaels and Nancy Stanford of Federalsburg. He was survived by his two sisters: Kathy and her husband Dale Humphries of Hurlock Maryland, and Tami and her husband Victor Beecher of St. Michaels, Maryland; his two brothers: Michael Lednum of Federalsburg, Maryland, and David and his wife Leah Lednum of Cambridge, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his sister Debbie and her husband Danny Johnson of Ellendale, Delaware.



Chucky also had four children, Jennifer Thayer Cole, Michael Lednum, Christopher Lednum and Samantha Lednum.



He also is survived by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



There will be a Celebration of Life memorial held November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m at 4251 Osborne Rd. Hurlock, Maryland.



Pastor Richard Prahl will be officiating.



This will be a time of remembering and celebrating his life together with friends and family.



