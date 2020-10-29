1/1
Charles Alan "Chucky" Lednum
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles (Chucky) Lednum 60 years of age, passed peacefully October 15, 2020 at his sisters home in St. Michaels, Maryland.

Chucky was born October 11, 1960 in Easton, Maryland to the late Charles Lednum of St. Michaels and Nancy Stanford of Federalsburg. He was survived by his two sisters: Kathy and her husband Dale Humphries of Hurlock Maryland, and Tami and her husband Victor Beecher of St. Michaels, Maryland; his two brothers: Michael Lednum of Federalsburg, Maryland, and David and his wife Leah Lednum of Cambridge, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his sister Debbie and her husband Danny Johnson of Ellendale, Delaware.

Chucky also had four children, Jennifer Thayer Cole, Michael Lednum, Christopher Lednum and Samantha Lednum.

He also is survived by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life memorial held November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m at 4251 Osborne Rd. Hurlock, Maryland.

Pastor Richard Prahl will be officiating.

This will be a time of remembering and celebrating his life together with friends and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved