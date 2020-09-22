Charles Albert Blackwell, Jr., 72, son of the late Charles Blackwell, Sr. and Corinne Elliott Blackwell departed this life on September 8, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, and was buried in Suffolk Virginia on September 19. He was born on October 21, 1947 in Easton, Maryland.



Charles Graduated from Talbot County Public Schools in 1966. He continued his higher education by attending and graduating from Maryland State (now known as University of Maryland Eastern Shore) with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Agriculture in 1971.



Charles enjoyed traveling with his wife. Some of his favorite pastimes included traveling to Canada, California, and New Jersey. He also was an avid fan of all sports. Some of his favorite sports included football, baseball, bowling, fishing, tennis, horse racing, and car racing.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Blackwell, Sr. and Corinne Elliott Blackwell; a sister, Ianthia Blackwell, and a brother André Blackwell.



Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Dorothy Wilson Blackwell; three daughters, Atonya Cuffee (Frederick), Felicia Blackwell (Shandon) and Jessica Cardona (Ramon), all of Virginia; four sisters, Doris Janette Blackwell of Easton, Maryland, Violeece Green (Wayne) of Royal Oak, Maryland, Bronté Nadine Cephus (Percy) of Trappe, Maryland, Sheila Cuffee (Anthony) of Hurlock, Maryland, and Kewanna Hayward of Washington D.C; two brothers, Ronald Blackwell (Annette) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and Anthony Blackwell of Hurlock, Maryland; four grandchildren that he adored, Justin Cuffee, Dorina Cuffee, Charles Blackwell, and Joseph Carroll, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



