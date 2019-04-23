Resources More Obituaries for Charles Farley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Austin Farley

Obituary Condolences Flowers EASTON - Charles Austin Farley, 83, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Heartfields of Easton, MD.

Austin was born in Louisville, KY in 1936 to Raymond and Dora Mae Farley. He attended DuPont Manual High School where he was an enthusiastic member of the "Marching 100." Upon graduation in 1953 he donned the blue and white of his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats where he studied biology and participated on the swim team and the marching band.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958, Austin married Mary Jane (Reynolds) of Lexington, KY. In 1960, the young couple packed up their new daughter, left the Bluegrass and began a life that would forever be linked to the Chesapeake Bay in Talbot County, MD.

Austin's career as a Research Biologist and Molluscan Pathologist spanned 38 years. Based out of NOAAs National Marine Fisheries Services Oxford Laboratory, his research was instrumental in the identification of diseases in shellfish around Chesapeake Bay. Throughout his career, he was selected to share his diverse experience and unique insight in collaborative efforts with scientists around the globe. Prior to his retirement, he was honored for his many achievements with the U.S. Department of Commerce Bronze Medal.

Throughout his time in his adopted community, Austin poured his life into the youth of Talbot County. As a Wood Badge trained Scout Master, he committed himself to developing young men into servant leaders. He managed youth baseball teams, assisted with youth football, and enthusiastically supported his own children in every activity they undertook.

After retirement, "Bubba Austin" turned his passions to his love for Bluegrass music traveling to festivals and jamming on his stand-up bass with some of the Bluegrass greats. The weekly jams he hosted with local musicians in Talbot County will continue as an enduring legacy.

Austin is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Lee and Dora Mae (Walker); his big brother, William Edward (Ed), and his wife, Mary Jane (Reynolds), and his daughter, Lisa Caldwell Farley.

In addition to a sister-in-law, Doris (Kimbel) Farley, of Nashville, TN; and his companion, Linda Schwarten, "Dad" ("Daddy") is survived by his loving children: Charles Austin Farley Jr. and wife Lynn, of Lexington, KY; Laura Lee Olson and husband Eric, of Easton, MD; and foster children: Tommy, Joe, and Petra. "Daddums" is survived by a passel of grandchildren: Dorothy Ortiz (William), Sarah Cain (Michael), Rebekah Farley, Charles Farley III (Whitney), Samuel Farley (Lauren), Elizabeth Goheen (Sean), Hunter Olson (Alexandra), Josiah Farley, Hannah Olson, Analisa Olson, Evangelyn Olson; as well as eight great grandchildren (and one on the way). #familyishislegacy

In lieu of a traditional visitation, Austin's friends will hold an open celebration jam at Heartfields of Easton, 700 Port Street on Wednesday, April 24th, from 6:30-9 p.m. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to play along.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 4th (Derby Day) at 11 a.m. at Oasis Easton, 215 Goldsborough St., with a Derby Day reception to immediately follow. Come dressed in your best Derby regalia or Wildcat Blue attire.

A private interment will follow.

The family requests memorial contributions to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 in lieu of flowers.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries