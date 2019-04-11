Home

Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 628-8280
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Stein Hwy Church of God
425 E. Stein Hwy
Seaford, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Stein Hwy Church of God
425 E. Stein Hwy
Seaford, DE
Charles Douglas Evans Obituary
SEAFORD, Del. - Charles Douglas Evans departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
On May 29, 2004, he was joined in holy matrimony to Maudrece Watson-Archer, at the Church of God on Stein Highway, Seaford, DE, where he served as a deacon and an usher.
He was born in Reliance, MD, to the late Sylvester Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Evans. Charles was educated in Dorchester County Schools. He served in the United States Army for two years, and received an honorable discharge. Upon his discharge from the Army, Charles worked at Sandpit and Gravel in Dover, DE, Livestock in Federalsburg, MD, and as a greeter at Walmart in Seaford, DE. Charles was preceded in death by two siblings: Sylvester Evans Jr. and Evelyn Briggs.
In addition to his devoted and loving wife of 15 years, Maudrece; Charles is survived by his children: Tammy Evans, of Greenbelt, MD; Tracy Grubbs (Moses), of Berlin, MD; Teresa Comegys (Keith), of Cambridge, MD; Terry (Marlena) George, of Dover, DE; one brother, George Evans (Shirley), of Federalsburg, MD; sisters-in-law: Vivian, Bernice, Josephine Watson, Tonie Schoolfield, Lula and Lillie Sledge; brothers-in-law: Karl and Elton Watson; grandchildren: Jamal Copper, Catia and Arthur Darden Jr., Aaron, Troy and DeAndre George, Shakeya Deshields, Andrea Jews, Shai'Heim Comegys, Terry and Brittany Taylor, Tyree Trammel, Teara, Taryn and Mariah George, Breanna Wharton; 17 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
