Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Johnson Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles E. Johnson Sr. Obituary
GOLDSBORO - Charles Edward Johnson Sr. of Goldsboro, MD, passed away May 22, 2019. He was 90.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1929 in Oakland, California, to the late Charles and Mary Johnson. After graduating from Poly High School in Baltimore, MD in 1948, Charles joined the U.S. Army in 1951. He continued to serve our country in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. Charles moved from Carney, MD, to the eastern shore and has been a resident of the area since 1977. He spent most of his career as a business manager.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his loving wife, A. Janet Johnson; daughter, Susan Johnson; brother, William Johnson; and sister-in-law, Marian Johnson. He is survived by his son, Charles Johnson Jr., of Easton, MD; daughters: Cheryl Busch, of Bel Air, MD; Pamela Hardy, of Crofton, MD; Mary Johnson, of York, PA; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, on Tuesday, May 28 at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.
To share memories or online condolences, please visit: www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now