GOLDSBORO - Charles Edward Johnson Sr. of Goldsboro, MD, passed away May 22, 2019. He was 90.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1929 in Oakland, California, to the late Charles and Mary Johnson. After graduating from Poly High School in Baltimore, MD in 1948, Charles joined the U.S. Army in 1951. He continued to serve our country in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. Charles moved from Carney, MD, to the eastern shore and has been a resident of the area since 1977. He spent most of his career as a business manager.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his loving wife, A. Janet Johnson; daughter, Susan Johnson; brother, William Johnson; and sister-in-law, Marian Johnson. He is survived by his son, Charles Johnson Jr., of Easton, MD; daughters: Cheryl Busch, of Bel Air, MD; Pamela Hardy, of Crofton, MD; Mary Johnson, of York, PA; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, on Tuesday, May 28 at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 24, 2019