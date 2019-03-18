EASTON - Charles Edward Mooney, III, of Easton, MD, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was 60.

Chuck was born on March 6, 1959 in Cambridge, MD to the late Goldie Boone and Charles Mooney, II.

He was the owner and operator of Chuck's Pools. He enjoyed race cars, being outdoors, socializing with friends and family, and helping others.

Chuck is survived by his children: Merci Keener (Shannon), Leighann Kelso (Chris), and Chuckie Mooney; siblings: Debbie Weems (Charlie), Charlene Wagner, J.C. Mooney (Amanda), Troy Paul (Dawn) and Mandy Pipes; step-parents, Al Boone and Wanda Mooney; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Pop Lloyd.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Christ Church 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's memory to: Christ Church 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019