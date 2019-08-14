|
Charles F. Cusick, Sr., 90, of Hurlock passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Lakesville on May 27, 1929 and was a son of the late William and Vera Phillips Cusick.
Mr. Cusick attended schools in Lakesville-Crapo area. He served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1950. Mr. Cusick was a truck driver for Wheatley Trucking and retired from Preston Trucking. He enjoyed hunting, enjoyed the outdoors, camping and traveling.
He is survived by his children Charles D. "Donnie" Cusick and wife Terry of East New Market, Karen Boyd and husband David of Chesapeake, VA, Vera Cusick of Linkwood, Charles F. Cusick, Jr. of Preston, Jeffrey Cusick and wife Lisa of Preston, stepson W. Thomas Ruark III and wife Betty of Hebron, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Cusick is preceded in death by a son John W. Cusick, a daughter Lena Mast and twelve brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1 pm at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Robert Hawkins officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 to 12 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 1315 Mt. Herman Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019