CENTREVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Gordon Lansinger III of Centreville, MD, announces his passing after a brief illness, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife and three children. He was 61 years old.

Born in Baltimore, MD on August 20, 1957, Mr. Lansinger was the son of the late Charles Gordon Lansinger Jr. and Joan Margaret Malpass Swigert. He was a 1976 graduate of Severna Park High School. He grew up in Cape St. Claire, Annapolis, and later moved to the Eastern Shore where he remained.

Mr. Lansinger became a member of the IBEW Local 26 in the Washington, D.C. earning his Journeyman Electrician's licensure in 1986. Shortly after, in 1988, he started Chuck's Electrical Service, Inc. in Centreville. He was a Master Electrician and had served on the Queen Anne's Electrical Board for 13 years. He was also a member of the Kent Island Elks #2576. He enjoyed fishing, boating, crabbing, spending time with his cats, Cooper and Remy; however, his greatest joy was being a number one supporter of his children's high school and college events which included football, wrestling, and all band activities.

Mr. Lansinger is survived by his wife, Robin Lee Lansinger, of Centreville; his two daughters: Samantha (Sam) Lansinger, of Johnson City, TN; Tabitha (Tabby) Lansinger, of Centreville; his son, Charles (Chuckie) Gordon Lansinger IV, of Centreville; his sister, Debbie Lansinger-Ervin (Dwayne), of Sherman, TX; and several other close family members. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Saundra (Sandy) Stowe.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" party on July 20th, at the Lansinger home in Centreville. Please contact them for more details.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may wish to send memorial donations to: c/o Christine Schifkovitz, of Stevenson University, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

