Charles "Chuck" Kendall passed away on Sunday, May 31st 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Born March 3, 1949 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Charles R. and Ursula C. Kendall. Chuck grew up in Washington DC and Silver Spring, MD. He attended St. Johns College High School in Washington DC, where he excelled as a member of the National Honor Society and as an outstanding two sport athlete in baseball and football.
As the starting pitcher for the St. John's Cadets, he led the team to the 1966 Catholic League Baseball Championship and when playing for Adelphia Post 38, he led them to the 1966 American Legion World Series in Orangeburg, South Carolina. After graduating in 1967, Chuck was recruited to play college baseball choosing George Washington University. The head coach of the GW Baseball Colonials, former Washington Nationals Coach, Steve Korchek, recognized Chuck for his wicked curveball and welcomed him to the varsity team as an incoming freshman. In 1971, Chuck led the GW Colonials to winning their division in the NCAA Southern Conference. Chuck was also an active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity where he formed many life-long friendships. After graduation in 1972, Chuck briefly pursued his goal to play professional baseball.
In 1974 he began his career with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools where he remained for over thirty years within the Student Transportation division. He managed the daily transport services for over 20,000 school aged students, and the organization and oversight of personnel and equipment resources necessary to successfully deliver this critical, safety-first service to children throughout Anne Arundel County. Further into his career, Chuck was instrumental in securing financial accountability standards, advancing technology applications, setting safety standards and managing a large staff within the division. Among his colleagues, he was known for his constructive insight, dedication to the task and mission, and loyalty. He was always characterized by his calm, caring and respectful demeanor. In addition to being a notable public servant, he is best remembered as a true friend to many.
Chuck was an avid sportsman as a waterfowl hunter, fisherman and golfer with a profound love for living on the Eastern Shore. In 1976, Chuck married Sheila Marie Warner, initially moving to Stevensville, MD and then to Queenstown, MD in 1979. Following Sheila's death in 2004, Chuck married Martha Morris Wentz on August 12, 2006. Chuck was a lifetime member of Prospect Bay Country Club and the Elks Kent Island Lodge No. 2576.
Chuck is survived by his wife of fourteen years Martha Kendall of Queenstown, MD; sister-in law Emilie Morris Dolan, St. Louis, MO, and nieces Beatrice L. Dolan, Denver, CO and Lillian H. Dolan, Dallas, TX.
A memorial mass for Chuck will be held at Mother of Sorrows, Centreville MD on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Sisters Academy of Baltimore, 139 First Avenue, Baltimore MD 21227 or www.sistersacademyofbaltimore.org. For online condolences please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
As the starting pitcher for the St. John's Cadets, he led the team to the 1966 Catholic League Baseball Championship and when playing for Adelphia Post 38, he led them to the 1966 American Legion World Series in Orangeburg, South Carolina. After graduating in 1967, Chuck was recruited to play college baseball choosing George Washington University. The head coach of the GW Baseball Colonials, former Washington Nationals Coach, Steve Korchek, recognized Chuck for his wicked curveball and welcomed him to the varsity team as an incoming freshman. In 1971, Chuck led the GW Colonials to winning their division in the NCAA Southern Conference. Chuck was also an active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity where he formed many life-long friendships. After graduation in 1972, Chuck briefly pursued his goal to play professional baseball.
In 1974 he began his career with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools where he remained for over thirty years within the Student Transportation division. He managed the daily transport services for over 20,000 school aged students, and the organization and oversight of personnel and equipment resources necessary to successfully deliver this critical, safety-first service to children throughout Anne Arundel County. Further into his career, Chuck was instrumental in securing financial accountability standards, advancing technology applications, setting safety standards and managing a large staff within the division. Among his colleagues, he was known for his constructive insight, dedication to the task and mission, and loyalty. He was always characterized by his calm, caring and respectful demeanor. In addition to being a notable public servant, he is best remembered as a true friend to many.
Chuck was an avid sportsman as a waterfowl hunter, fisherman and golfer with a profound love for living on the Eastern Shore. In 1976, Chuck married Sheila Marie Warner, initially moving to Stevensville, MD and then to Queenstown, MD in 1979. Following Sheila's death in 2004, Chuck married Martha Morris Wentz on August 12, 2006. Chuck was a lifetime member of Prospect Bay Country Club and the Elks Kent Island Lodge No. 2576.
Chuck is survived by his wife of fourteen years Martha Kendall of Queenstown, MD; sister-in law Emilie Morris Dolan, St. Louis, MO, and nieces Beatrice L. Dolan, Denver, CO and Lillian H. Dolan, Dallas, TX.
A memorial mass for Chuck will be held at Mother of Sorrows, Centreville MD on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Sisters Academy of Baltimore, 139 First Avenue, Baltimore MD 21227 or www.sistersacademyofbaltimore.org. For online condolences please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.