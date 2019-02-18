On Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, Charles Henry Tames III, loving husband and father passed, away at the age of 54.

Chip was born on March 10, 1964, in Owings Mills, Md., to Charles (Bucky) H. Tames Jr. and Diana Tames. He was an alumni of McDonogh School in Owings Mills and Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Va. On Oct. 7, 1989, he married his college sweetheart, Susan Eberhard. Together, they raised two daughters, Allison and Catherine.

Chip spent many years as a Dale Carnegie instructor teaching others how to be as comfortable as he was speaking in front of a group. He continued his career presenting sales and negotiation skills for Sharpio Negotiations Institute, which allowed him to travel the world.

He was known for being a charming conversationalist with a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. Chip had a great ability to remember names, faces, and make you feel like the most important person in the room. He will be missed by many.

Chip was preceded in death by his father, Bucky; and his mother, Diana. He is survived by his wife, Susan; his two children, Allison, Catherine; his sister, Patricia (Trish) Cataneo; his brother-in-law, Mike Cataneo; his nieces; his son-in-law, Kevin Cajigas; and potential future son-in-law, Mark Toner.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Tagart Memorial Chapel on the McDonogh school campus on March 3 at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the .