Greensboro- Charles Hobart Harris passed away on February 1, 2020 at The Pines Nursing Home. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 12020 Central Avenue, Ridgely, MD 21660 with visitation two hours prior to service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020