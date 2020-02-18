Home

Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Easton
426 East Dover Street
Easton, MD 21601
(410) 822-7228
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
12020 Central Avenue
Ridgely, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
12020 Central Avenue
Ridgely, MD
View Map
Greensboro- Charles Hobart Harris passed away on February 1, 2020 at The Pines Nursing Home. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 12020 Central Avenue, Ridgely, MD 21660 with visitation two hours prior to service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
