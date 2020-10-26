Charles James Carter Sr. born on March 12, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA. The son of the late Charles J. Hardy Sr. and Ernestine L. Carter. On Monday October 19, 2020 Charles was surrounded by the love of his wife and family when his earthly residence was relinquished to the loving arms of our heavenly father.Charles served several years in the United States Army as a Communication Specialist and was employed for thirty-six years with the United States Department of Defense, he held several positions as a Certified Electrician, Building and Management Inspector and Planner Estimator. He ended his career in 2011 at the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C. Throughout his career he received numerous citations and awards.He gardened and planted trees, bushes and flowers. After retirement he became a Master Gardener with the University of Maryland Extension.A Philadelphia Eagles fan and lover of Smooth Jazz. Charles always attended the annual Berks Jazz Festival.Charles' retirement gift was Bud (his dog). Bud and he had a bond like no other owner and pet.A member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Church Hill, MD and later joined Bethel A.M.E. Church, Chestertown, MD.It was forty years ago in October 1980 Charles met Iris Rochester and instant love connection occurred. They married on August 11, 1984. Prior to this union he was married to Valerie Richburg. They both allowed Iris to have a loving relationship with two wonderful sons "Reggie and Charlie".In addition to his parents Charles was preceded in death by his brothers Curtis Carter, Leroy Carter, and Richard Hardy.Charles' children will cherish, honor and share his legacy: Sons, Reginald Carter and Charles Carter Jr. Daughter, Celeste Carter.Grandchildren that could melt his heart: Karina Carter, Caleb Carter, Caitlin Carter, and Joshua Carter.His loving Great-Granddaughter: Karin Savage.Siblings: Andrew Hardy, Caroline Baker(Jim), Charles Hardy Jr., Charlotte Eubanks(James), Elizabeth Moffitt(Michael), Ernestine Carter, Evelyn Carter, John Carter, Karen Carter, Michael Carter, Sonja Carter-Robinson, William Carter.Godchildren: Guishia Jones, Shana Rochester, Jamale Rochester, Christopher Sudler and Kyila Wright.Unconditional love for Charles: Mother- in- law Rev. Janet Rochester, "Unc" George Hynson, Sister- in-laws, Brother- in-laws, a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Countless friends.Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Centreville United Methodist Church, where relatives and friends may visit two hours prior (10-12).