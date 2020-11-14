Charles John "Toots" Talosi of Denton, MD, passed away at the UMSMC in Easton, MD. He was 71 years old.
Born in Dover, DE, Mr. Talosi was the son of the late Charles K. Talosi and Marie Sarah Seiler Talosi. He was a 1967 graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton.
Mr. Talosi was a U.S. Army veteran and had served in Vietnam. He drove a truck for Bowman Gas in Ridgely for many years and then was a welder for Bob Breeding General Contractors, LLC in Denton for many years. He was a Life Member of Caroline American Legion Post 29 in Denton.
Mr. Talosi is survived by his son, Brian Talosi (Adrian) of Easton; two grandchildren, Ryland Schmitt and Kaylin Talosi; and his girlfriend, Cheryl Blanchfield of Denton. He was predeceased by a son, John P. Talosi.
A memorial service will be held at 10:45 AM on Friday, November 20th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 10 until 10:45. The interment will be private for the family in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Caroline American Legion Post 29, PO Box 518, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
