1/1
Charles John "Toots" Talosi
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles John "Toots" Talosi of Denton, MD, passed away at the UMSMC in Easton, MD. He was 71 years old.

Born in Dover, DE, Mr. Talosi was the son of the late Charles K. Talosi and Marie Sarah Seiler Talosi. He was a 1967 graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton.

Mr. Talosi was a U.S. Army veteran and had served in Vietnam. He drove a truck for Bowman Gas in Ridgely for many years and then was a welder for Bob Breeding General Contractors, LLC in Denton for many years. He was a Life Member of Caroline American Legion Post 29 in Denton.

Mr. Talosi is survived by his son, Brian Talosi (Adrian) of Easton; two grandchildren, Ryland Schmitt and Kaylin Talosi; and his girlfriend, Cheryl Blanchfield of Denton. He was predeceased by a son, John P. Talosi.

A memorial service will be held at 10:45 AM on Friday, November 20th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 10 until 10:45. The interment will be private for the family in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Caroline American Legion Post 29, PO Box 518, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Moore Funeral Home, PA
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Memorial service
10:45 AM
Moore Funeral Home, PA
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Home, PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved