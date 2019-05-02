Charles Joseph "JOE" O'Mara, Washington, DC, trade negotiator

Joe O'Mara, 75, passed on April 27, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Annunciation Catholic Church, 3810 Mass Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. until time of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment is private.

Born in Catonsville, Md. to John and Mary O'Mara on Nov. 5, 1943. Joe married Susan Owens on August 27, 1966. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Joe joined the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1966, retiring as a member of the Senior Foreign Service achieving the rank of Career Minister. Joe's storied FAS career included postings in Brazil, Argentina and Switzerland and concluded as Counsel for International Affairs to the Secretary of Agriculture, serving as the Special Trade Negotiator for Agriculture for both the Uruguay Round of the GATT and the NAFTA. In 1995, Joe founded the international consulting firm O'Mara and Associates.

Above all else, Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother - and dearly loved and cherished his time with family and the many friends he made around the world.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Jeanne Burke. Joe is survived by his loving wife Susan; children: Ella (Paul) Miklich, of Leesburg, VA; Stephen (Erin) O'Mara, of Maplewood, NJ; Matthew (Stephanie) O'Mara, of Silver Spring, MD; 10 beautiful grandchildren: Hannah, Devin, Jack, William, Meghan, Colin, Katie, Joey, Charlotte, Johnny; and siblings: John Paul O'Mara, DVM, Ellicott City, MD; Gerald K. O'Mara, Oxford, MD; James O'Mara, Bristow, VA; Mary Elizabeth Seal, Sykesville, MD; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pediatric Congenital http://conqueringchd.org/ or Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation http://chmfoundation.org/ would be appreciated. Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2019