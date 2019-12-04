|
Charles "Chuck" L. Harris of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the UMSMC at Easton, MD. He was 55 years old.
Born in Easton, Mr. Harris was the son of the late Raymond J. "Butch" Harris and Doris Ann Bickling Harris. His wife, Sandy Harris, died February 20, 2000.
Mr. Harris was a 1982 graduate of North Caroline High School. He was a crane operator for Shultz and Sons Salvage in Denton for 38 years. He considered Schultz and Sons his second family. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, and his hobby of doing lawn mower repairs in his shop.
Mr. Harris is survived by three sisters, Sally Edwards (Jim) of Wyoming, DE, Pat Towers (Donald) of Denton, and Brenda Tennenbaum of Lebanon, IL;
one brother, James Lord of Wyoming, DE; a niece, Amy Conneely; two nephews, Jimmy Edwards and Brandon Towers; his wife, Sandy's children: Zachary, Randy, and Marlena; and a special friend, Julie Mitchell of Denton.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, December 7th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019