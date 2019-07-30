|
|
|
Charles Larry Sewell died at Heartland House on July 28, 2019. He was 75 years of age.
Born in Easton, Maryland on February 11, 1944, he was the son of Charles Walter Sewell and Juliaetta Henry Sewell. Mr. Sewell grew up in Queen Anne and graduated from Centreville High School in 1962. After high school, he worked for his family's automotive repair shop in Denton, Maryland. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 1st Armored Division as a mechanic. He was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard as a Sergeant. After his honorable discharge, Mr. Sewell lived in Caroline and Talbot Counties, specifically in the Easton area until 2018. He was a machine operator at Fox Foods in Queen Anne, where he became the plant engineer. He later owned and operated C. L. Sewell Co., a welding, machine shop and fabrication business.
Mr. Sewell owned a stock car and traveled the mid-Atlantic to participate in races. After retiring at age 55, he performed consulting and design work. He was a past trustee and officer of the year for the Easton Elks.
Mr. Sewell enjoyed traveling, playing the steel guitar at local music festivals, and rooting for Ford at NASCAR events. He was a member of various civic organizations throughout the mid-Shore.
He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Yates Sewell (Cheryl) of Sykesville, Maryland and Craig Sewell (Kristen) of Centreville, Maryland, his nephew, Robert Hobbs, Jr. of Centreville, Maryland, and his four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Hobbs and his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 2 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit on Thursday from 6-8 pm. Burial will follow the service at Denton Cemetery in Denton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Foundation, PO Bo 8, Wye Mills, MD 21679, indicating the Welding Program on the memo line.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on July 31, 2019