Charles M. Harp, 78, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Washington, DC on September 26, 1942 and was a son of the late Cecil and Winnie Harp.
Charlie graduated from High Point High School in Beltsville, MD Class of 1960 and continued on to the University of Maryland. Later in life he would return to school for further education at Stanford University. He served in the Army National Guard from 1963-1969. In 1973, he began a long and successful career with General Electric Information Services in Rockville, MD and eventually moving to GE Corporate.
Charlie was member of the College Park chapter of the Maryland Jaycees receiving recognition and awards for his contributions to the organization and community. While his children were in school, he served in the PTA with distinction and received an Honorary Life Membership in the Maryland Congress of Parents and Teachers for his outstanding work and dedication. While working for GE he was an active member of the Elfun Society and led multiple fundraisers for local charities. After Charlie retired, he and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to Cambridge on Maryland's Eastern Shore. They joined St. Paul United Methodist Church and Charlie continued to serve his community and was treasurer for the United Methodist Men.
Charlie was an avid reader of adventure novels. He enjoyed watching NFL football and was a huge Washington Nationals fan. He also enjoyed watching and attending Gaither Homecoming Concerts. However, his greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family, which included his two rescue dogs.
He will be deeply missed by Elizabeth, his beloved wife of 55 years. He was the loving father of Russell, Annette (Ralph) Vallone and Darren (Ivonne), proud grandfather of Rachael, Michael and Matthew. He will also be missed by his sister Lois Russell, brother Robert, and his beautiful nieces.
A celebration of life service will take place at St. Michaels Church, 1125 St. Michael's Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771, on December 12th, 2020 at 12 noon. For those unable to attend, live stream information will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Charlie's honor to the Baywater Animal Shelter. (baywateranimalrescue.org
for details)
Due to the pandemic restrictions the reception following is for immediate family only. Thank you for understanding.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.