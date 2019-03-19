Home

Charles M. Luman Obituary
DENTON - Charles M. Luman of Denton, MD died Monday, March 18, 2019. He was 81 years old.
Born in Cumberland, MD, on August 4, 1937, Mr. Luman was the son of the late Harold Jasper Luman and Ruth Madeline Wisler Luman. He grew up in Ellerslie, MD, and graduated from high school there in 1955. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired in 1998 from Black and Decker as a Parts Designer. He loved to fish, bowl, cook, and was an extremely devoted husband and father.
Mr. Luman is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sondra K. Luman, of Denton; a daughter, Tracy Stammer Ireland (David), of Easton, MD; a son, Stephen M. Luman, of Denton; a sister, Myrna C. Eiser and family of Ellerslie; a sister-in-law, Pamela Taylor and family of Cresaptown, MD; a "Daughter-by-Heart", Kathleen Kaiser (Paul), of Denton; two grandchildren: Christopher Mooney (Christy), of Opelika, AL; Travis Stammer, of Seattle, WA; four great grandchildren; and a dear friend, Edith Hooper, of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Luman Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th, in the Chapel at the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery located at 6827 East New Market-Ellwood Road in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for friends to send memorial donations to the D.A.V., 101 N. Gay St., Baltimore, MD 21202 "on behalf of Charles M. Luman".
To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
