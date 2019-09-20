|
Charles Roger Monet, 70, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on May 29, 1949 in Wilmington, DE, the son of the late Gilbert Peter Monet and Marion Crenshall Monet.
Charles attended Tower Hill High School, received his B.A. from Harvard College in 1971 and his M.S. in Management from MIT in 1973. He married Diane Lee Rohman on February 2, 1985 in Oceanport, NJ where they made their home until moving to Easton, MD in 2007. They now divide their time between Easton and Vero Beach, FL.
Charles began his banking career in Finance at Chemical Bank, continuing his career as Managing Director in Risk Methodology for J.P. Morgan & Co., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. He retired in May of 2019.
He was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oxford, MD, the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club, the Talbot Country Club and a former member of the Tred Avon Yacht Club. Charles was an investment advisor to Talbot Hospice and previously on the vestry of Christ Church, Easton and Christ Church, Shrewsbury, NJ.
Charles was a very intelligent, kind and generous individual. He loved life, especially problem solving. He enjoyed, skiing, sailing, scuba diving, sporting clays, and playing harpsichord. He particularly loved seeing the country from an eagle's view in their small plane.
He is survived by his wife. Diane Rohman of Vero Beach, FL and Easton, MD, his brother. David Monet and sister-in-law, Alice Monet of Albuquerque, NM and his niece. Sylvia Monet of New York, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Marion Monet of Lancaster, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 AM at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, MD followed by lunch at Talbot Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his honor may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD, 21601 and VNA (Visiting Nurse Association) of Treasure Coast, 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019