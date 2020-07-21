Charles passed away on July 17, 2020 at the Talbot Hospice house at the age of 84. He was born on April 7, 1936 in Baltimore.He was the son of Charles Bosley Stevenson & Pauline Shores Stevenson.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda Bildstein Stevenson.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Stevenson Sr. and his aunt, Ollie Shores Wiseman.He graduated from McDonough High School in 1954.In his youth he played AA baseball. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens fan.He served in the US Army for two years until he was medically discharged in 1956.He was employed many years at the Pimlico Hotel in Baltimore, MD, then worked at the VFW #5118 at Easton for 17 years.He then was a courier for Shore Health System for 10 years.He was a life member of the VFW post #5118.He was a member of the American Legion #70.He was also pre-deceased by his beloved dogs Blondee and Kramer.Donations can be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.Services will be private. His body was donated to the Anatomy Gifts Registry.