1/1
Charles Richard "Steve/Buddy" Stevenson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles passed away on July 17, 2020 at the Talbot Hospice house at the age of 84. He was born on April 7, 1936 in Baltimore.

He was the son of Charles Bosley Stevenson & Pauline Shores Stevenson.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda Bildstein Stevenson.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Stevenson Sr. and his aunt, Ollie Shores Wiseman.

He graduated from McDonough High School in 1954.

In his youth he played AA baseball. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens fan.

He served in the US Army for two years until he was medically discharged in 1956.

He was employed many years at the Pimlico Hotel in Baltimore, MD, then worked at the VFW #5118 at Easton for 17 years.

He then was a courier for Shore Health System for 10 years.

He was a life member of the VFW post #5118.

He was a member of the American Legion #70.

He was also pre-deceased by his beloved dogs Blondee and Kramer.

Donations can be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

Services will be private. His body was donated to the Anatomy Gifts Registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved