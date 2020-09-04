1/1
Charles Stanley "Stanley" Tarbutton Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Stanley Tarbutton, Sr. "Stanley" passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at his home. He was 83.

Stanley was born on January 21, 1937 to the late William Lloyd Tarbutton and Ethel Tilghman Tarbutton. He was a contractor, brick layer by trade and enjoyed building many residential and commercial properties. He was always a farmer at heart, it was his passion. He really enjoyed cutting grass and feeding the ducks and chickens...and of course the fish in his pond.

Stanley is survived by his son, William Lloyd Tarbutton of Preston, his five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Along with his parents Mr. Tarbutton is predeceased by his wife, Donna and son, Charles Stanley Tarbutton, Jr.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 7 - 9 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park will follow the service.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved