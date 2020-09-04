Charles Stanley Tarbutton, Sr. "Stanley" passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at his home. He was 83.
Stanley was born on January 21, 1937 to the late William Lloyd Tarbutton and Ethel Tilghman Tarbutton. He was a contractor, brick layer by trade and enjoyed building many residential and commercial properties. He was always a farmer at heart, it was his passion. He really enjoyed cutting grass and feeding the ducks and chickens...and of course the fish in his pond.
Stanley is survived by his son, William Lloyd Tarbutton of Preston, his five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Along with his parents Mr. Tarbutton is predeceased by his wife, Donna and son, Charles Stanley Tarbutton, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 7 - 9 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park will follow the service.
