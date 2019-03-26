|
|
Charles Stewart Austin Sr. died Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home. He was 70. He was born on March 16, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late William and Elizabeth Smith.
He was employed as a truck driver at Sentry Oil.
Stewart served honorably in the United States Army from 1968 thru 1974.
Stewart is survived by his children: Deanna Schultz and her husband Robert, of St. Michaels; Theresa Lankford, of East New Market; Charles Austin Jr. and his wife Brenda, of East New Market; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters: Faye Minnick; Sharon Kingsborough and her husband Ray; a brother, Gary Smith; good friend and long term caregiver, James Russell Moore II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Shirley Clark and Beverly Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019