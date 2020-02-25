Home

Charles Stuart Cahall

Charles Stuart Cahall Obituary
Charles Stuart Cahall, 74, formerly of Easton, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2020.

Born October 16th, 1945 to the late Floyd Cahall and Helen Cahall Wishon. He leaves behind a daughter; Krystal Cahall; two sons, Shane and Chris; four grandchildren; three siblings, John Cahall (Dianne), Robert Cahall of Easton, and Thomas Cahall of Albuquerque, NM.

Preceded in death by his son Charles Cahall.

Services were held on February 22nd, 2020 in Halethorpe, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020
