Charles William Dunn
Charles William Dunn of Ridgely, MD, age 82, passed on August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Mrs. Jacqueline I. Dunn; father of Angela Dunn; Charlene Beebe (Andy); Derrick Key. (Jennifer Jabor); Andrea Key;; grandfather of seven Aidan, Savanna, Peyton, Kyle, Alyssa, Ashton and Sam; Brother of Daniel Dunn (Anita); Linda Delay (Smokey); and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 12pm - 2pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, service begins at 2 pm. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Caroline County Humane Society. www.carolinehumane.org www.fhnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 29, 2020.
