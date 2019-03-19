BELINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA - Ms. Charlotte Ann Hinkle, age 82, a resident of Belington, and formerly of Cambridge, MD, departed this life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the Barbour County Good Samaritan Society at Belington. Death was following a period of declining health.

Charlotte was born on March 24, 1936 in Junior, WV, a daughter of the late L.H. and Madge Christine Lee Hinkle.

She is survived by one sister; Janet B. Bolton and husband, Craig Jr. of Belington; two nephews, Roger Bolton and wife, Sabrina of Elkins and Craig F. Bolton III of Belington; two great-nieces, Alaina Beeson-Bertelli and husband, Jason of Belington, Kristin Johnson and husband, Barrett of Belington. Also surviving are two great-great nephews, Conner and Thaddeus Beeson and her feline companion, Jake.

Charlotte was a graduate of Belington High School with the class of 1954, attended the West Liberty College, and graduated from the Davis and Elkins College. Charlotte furthered her education at Duquesne University where she received her master's degree.

She was a member of the St. Paul's Methodist Church in Cambridge, MD, where she was the financial secretary for many years, and was also a member of the Philippi Chapter #41 Order of Eastern Star. Ms. Hinkle was formerly employed as the CFO of Shore Health Systems in MD from which she retired. She had a love for reading, was an inspiration in many ways and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Charlotte's request cremation will be honored. A private graveside service will be conducted from the Fraternal Cemetery near Belington on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Pastor Julie Miller officiating. The interment of her cremains will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Barbour County Good Samaritan Society, 216 Samaritan Circle, Belington, WV 26250 or to a .

Condolences can be made to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com.

The Talbott Funeral Home of Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Ms. Charlotte Ann Hinkle. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019