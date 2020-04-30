|
Charlotte Ann "Shotsie" Roberts, of Centreville, Maryland passed away at the Corsica Hills Center in Centreville on April 30, 2020. She was 87.
Born and raised at the Centreville Wharf, she was the beloved wife of the late Paul E. "Tennessee" Roberts (2005) and predeceased by her sister, Sarah "Molly" Dorrell and her daughter, Paula Sue; mother of Tom, Sue, Paul & Gary; grandmother of 5; great-grandmother of 6 and great-great-grandmother of 1.
A graveside service will be held privately at the Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2020