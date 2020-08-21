Charlotte D. Horner, 91, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late Robert S. Horner; loving mother of Cheryl Ann Shirk (Frank) and Charlene Horner Carney; grandmother of Adrian Shirk, Ashley Shirk DiCarlo (Francis) and Jordan Carney. Great-grandmother of Alexander, Mackenzie and Lincoln DiCarlo. Also, survived by sister-in-law Fran Shikalla as well as by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Dr. E. Kent Carney, parents William and Anna Shikalla, brothers Walt and Carl, and sisters Louise, Ruth, Martha and Gretchen.
Born September 18, 1928 in Johnstown, PA, Charlotte was a loving wife, mother and nurse to the entire block of neighbors on St. Fabian Lane in Baltimore. She graduated in 1949 from Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Johnstown, Pa. where she worked in the operating room until the move to Baltimore in 1950. There she continued her career in the OR at the old Baltimore City Hospital until the birth of her children. She was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma International, founded in friendship, and dedicated to serving our communities. Charlotte was past president of the Baltimore and Talbot counties Family and Education Associations as well as District Director and Maryland State Officer of the same organization. A former member of St John's Lutheran Church in Sparrows Point, Maryland, Charlotte was a communicant at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cordova.
Services and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church, Cordova.
