1/1
Charlotte D. Horner
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte D. Horner, 91, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late Robert S. Horner; loving mother of Cheryl Ann Shirk (Frank) and Charlene Horner Carney; grandmother of Adrian Shirk, Ashley Shirk DiCarlo (Francis) and Jordan Carney. Great-grandmother of Alexander, Mackenzie and Lincoln DiCarlo. Also, survived by sister-in-law Fran Shikalla as well as by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Dr. E. Kent Carney, parents William and Anna Shikalla, brothers Walt and Carl, and sisters Louise, Ruth, Martha and Gretchen.

Born September 18, 1928 in Johnstown, PA, Charlotte was a loving wife, mother and nurse to the entire block of neighbors on St. Fabian Lane in Baltimore. She graduated in 1949 from Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Johnstown, Pa. where she worked in the operating room until the move to Baltimore in 1950. There she continued her career in the OR at the old Baltimore City Hospital until the birth of her children. She was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma International, founded in friendship, and dedicated to serving our communities. Charlotte was past president of the Baltimore and Talbot counties Family and Education Associations as well as District Director and Maryland State Officer of the same organization. A former member of St John's Lutheran Church in Sparrows Point, Maryland, Charlotte was a communicant at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cordova.

Services and Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church, Cordova.

Arrangements by the Framptom Funeral Home Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, MD. www.framptom.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel
312 South Talbot St.
St Michaels, MD 21663
(410) 745-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved