HURLOCK - Charlotte Davis, 85, formerly of Cambridge, MD, and Hurlock, MD, passed away in Pensacola, FL on August 16, 2018.

She was a long time member of St. Mary's Refuge for Sinners in Cambridge before moving to Florida. She worked as a substitute teacher at C-SDHS for many years and the Cambridge Wal-Mart.

She is survived by five sons and one daughter: Bill (Deborah), of Fredericksburg, VA; Joe (Karen) and Rob (Marie), of Cambridge, MD; Mike (Barbara), of Salisbury, MD; Brian (Marie) and Monica (Ron), of Pensacola, FL; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill; one son; and a sister.

A graveside service will be held at the East New Market Cemetery on Saturday, May 18 at noon.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Published in The Star Democrat on May 14, 2019