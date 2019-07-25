|
Charlotte Patricia "Pat" Carey Higgins passed away on July 24, 2019, at Talbot Hospice in Easton. She was 90 years old.
Born October 20, 1928 to the late George Franklin Carey and Anna Rauchut Carey at 410 Olney Avenue, Philadelphia, she attended Elementary School in Williamsport, PA. and graduated from Olney High School, Philadelphia, PA. After working 10 years at the Philadelphia Gas Works, she married Howard M. "Pat" Higgins on August 18, 1956 at Neavitt United Methodist Church. They have lived in the same house in Easton their entire married life.
Pat worked as a cafeteria monitor at Easton High School, then worked at Talbot County Free Library where she drove the bookmobile. Since retirement, Pat has volunteered at St. Mark's Thrift Shop, St. Mark's Village Pantry and the Blood Bank of Delmarva. Her memberships include 60 plus years member of the Order of the Eastern Star serving as "Past Matron" and continuing as an active member, St. Mark's United Methodist Church serving on the altar guild, usher, greeter, and member of the UMW "Sarah Circle", life member of VFW LA 5118, and member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 70.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, George, New York, her daughter Ruth (Tim) Preston, granddaughter, Jennifer Baker (Garrit), Preston, and two great granddaughters, Madison and Rylie Baker.
A visitation will be held at St. Mark's Chapel on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 12 PM -12:45 PM with and Eastern Star service at 12:45 PM. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 26, 2019