Charlotte Ann Sutton, 89, of Heron Point in Chestertown, passed away on May 19, 2020 after complications of minor surgery. A life-long resident of the Eastern Shore, she was born on the family farm in Ridgely on January 4, 1931 to Henry Bascom Lister and Mildred Grace Redden Lister. As an active 4H member, Charlotte experienced all the opportunities available to a farm girl. She loved sewing, making most of her own clothes and modeling them at county and state fairs winning first place, earning her a coveted 4H trip to Chicago as a teenager. In addition, she was active in the community as a member of the Ridgely Methodist Church and MYF. Charlotte was named Caroline County Farm Bureau Queen during high school.
Charlotte graduated from Ridgely Agricultural High School as Valedictorian. She continued her education at Salisbury State College and then graduated from Beacom Business College
Charlotte was an astute business woman owning and operating several businesses throughout her lifetime. She also worked for The Benedictine School, Chester River Yacht & County Club, and as Circuit Court deputy in Kent and Queen Anne's Counties. After retirement from the Court system, she went back to school to become a successful Real Estate agent and owner of rental properties.
After moving to Chestertown, Charlotte became an active member of the Chester River Yacht & Country Club women's 9-hole golf group and enjoyed her golf trips to Myrtle Beach each year.
She lived at The Pond in Church Hill for 12 years and was very proud of her accomplishments as a leader in the survival of this 55 and Older Community. Charlotte held several board positions and was nicknamed 'Mayor of the Pond' for her feisty persistence in getting problems solved.
When Charlotte moved to Heron Point in 2019, she became known as the Heron Point seamstress. She used her sewing talents to help residents with sewing needs. In recent times she was very active in sewing Covid19 face masks for the residents.
Charlotte loved her family and is survived by her daughters, Lynn Fleetwood (Richard) and Debbie Cohee-Wright (Norman Davidson); her sons, Bruce Cohee and Brent Cohee (Eva Singer); step-daughter, Ellen Cahall (John Brown); her grandchildren: Lauren Fleetwood Hentz (Josh), Creg Fleetwood (Jamie), Tyler Wright (Tracy), Justin Cohee (Crystal), Jennifer Caldwell (Louie), Adam Cohee (Carolyn Keener), and Steven Cahall; great-grandchildren: Clay Fleetwood, Olive Fleetwood, Alexandra Wright, Madison Wright, Gage Cohee, Otto Cohee, Charlotte Wright, Owen Caldwell, "Bean" Hentz; step-great-granddaughter, Taylor Cahall; her sisters, Patsy Carroll (Archie) and Jane Young (Bill), and a large extended family. She is predeceased by her great-grandson, Jetty Townsend Fleetwood.
All of her family will miss her terribly. Unfortunately, the corona virus has impacted all of our everyday lives, which sadly affects the celebration of her life that would normally include the gathering of family and friends to pay their respect in traditional ways. Therefore, a memorial gathering will be held at a later time.
