Chester Earl Whitlock, Jr. passed away quietly in his sleep May 7, 2020 at the Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge, Maryland. He was 93 years old. Born on July 9, 1926 to Chester and Ruth Whitlock in Concord, New Hampshire, he spent his childhood in Hunter River, Prince Edward Island, Canada.
During WWII, Chet served in the Royal Canadian Navy. He spent his career with Massey Ferguson in sales and as District Manager in eastern Canada and the northeast US. He retired in Easton, MD.
He had many hobbies including, fishing, curling, fly tying, gardening, golfing, hunting, and meeting with his buddies to enjoy a rum and coke. He liked collecting coins and stamps, and sharing them with his family. Chet also volunteered with many community groups and clubs. He was a Mason and a volunteer carpenter/woodworker for the Easton Waterfowl Festival where he built and repaired tables and display stands each year. He was a member of the Lions Club in Riverview, New Brunswick, the Canadian Legion, the VFW, and various curling clubs including the Chesapeake Curling Club in Easton.
Chet married Elizabeth (Betty) Joan McRae on November 14, 1953 in Moncton, New Brunswick and spent 44 years together until her death in March 1998. He is survived by his greatest accomplishment in life, his three daughters, Natalie Ann Ruark, Maureen McRae Brown and Nancy Patricia Rusk, 8 grandchildren and 3 1/2 great grandchildren, a brother Roy Whitlock and many nieces and nephews.
May his memory be a blessing. Donations can be made to the PKD Foundation at pkdcure.org. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 8, 2020.