Bishop Chester P. Friend, 92, of Preston died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at home. A "walk through only" viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 12-7pm at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Preston and on Sat. May 16, 2020 from 11am-1pm. Individuals coming to pay their respects MUST remain in their vehicles until directed by church officials to enter the building to view. No gathering will be permitted on the premises. The funeral service will be private. Visit boldentilghman.com for condolences.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2020.