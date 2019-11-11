|
Chester R. Haddaway, of McDaniel died at Bayleigh Chase, Easton, MD on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was 88.
Born in Talbot County on November 6, 1931, he was the son of the late Delmas and Agnes Pentz Haddaway. Mr. Haddaway grew up in St. Michaels and attended public school in St. Michaels. Following graduation he served in the U.S.Navy during the Korean conflict. After his honorable discharge he returned to Talbot Co. where he and his wife, the former Constance Cummings, made their home in Tilghman to raise their family. Chester began a lifelong career as a commercial waterman.
Mr. Haddaway is survived by a daughter; Cindy Janda (Bob) of McDaniel, four Grandchildren; Randy Haddaway, Jr. (Stephanie), Jennifer Bridges, (Marc) Greta Clopper, (Jason), and Jerry Janda III (Lori) and 11 Great-Grandchildren. In addition to his parents, and his beloved wife Connie who died in 2014, he was preceded in death by a son; Randy Haddaway, and a daughter Marilyn Dianne Haddaway.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at the Tilghman United Methodist Church, Tilghman, where friends may visit the family from 1:00 until 2:00 PM.
Burial will be in the Tilghman Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Michaels Fire Dept. 1001 Talbot, Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663 , the Tilghman Vol. Fire Dept., Tilghman, MD 21671, or to the Tilghman United Methodist Church, Tilghman, MD 21671.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel, of St. Michaels, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019