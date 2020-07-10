Christian "Chris" G. Nagel, 68, of Vienna passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Easton on September 7, 1951 and was a son of the late Coolidge and Betty Ruf Nagel.



Chris graduated from North Dorchester High School class of 1969. He worked on the family farm and then pursued his love of trucking, working for Sam Webster hauling fertilizer boxes to Nova Scotia with his cracker box truck. Chris then purchased his "real" truck and began his lifelong trucking career working for Packaged Poultry in Federalsburg. After several years, he went on his own with Nagel Trucking. Later, he decided to come off the road and worked for H&M Bay and in 1996 he founded WIN Transport with his partners. Chris was never able to give up his love of trucking and started Chris Nagel Inc. He took over the family farm after his father in law Henry passed away in November of 2000. Chris was married to Elizabeth "Libby" Handley. He was a member of the Dorchester County Farm Bureau.



He is survived by his wife Libby, children Stacie Pietras (Pete), Bryan Nagel (Lisa) and Angela Nagel, seven grandchildren Haley, Derek and Gavin Pietras, Callie Nagel, Harrison McCormick, Jordan and Logan Wheeler, a sister Trudy Bramble (Bob), two brothers Dennis Nagel (Gail) and George Nagel (Denise), and several nieces and nephews. Chris is also survived by Wes Short, who he thought of as a son and took him under his wing, and his beloved dog Buster.



Pallbearers will be Wayne Voshell, Keith Turner, Jeff Wheatley, Karwan Bubby Turner, Walt Messick, Jr., Wes Short, Lingan Spicer, Chip Fleming, Russell Stevens and Dale Roe. Honorary pallbearers will be Dixie Lankford, Richard Kemp, Richard Waters, Ernie Parker, and Marlon Parker.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12 pm at Smokey Farm, 3931 Middletown Branch Road, Vienna, MD 21869. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 10 to 12. Social distancing and face mask are required. Memorial contributions can be made to Courageous Hearts Horsemanship, 6836 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, MD 21643. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



