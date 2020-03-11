Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Christopher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Marie "Tina" Christopher


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina Marie "Tina" Christopher Obituary
Christina Marie "Tina" Christopher, 48, of Westminster, MD passed away on March 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 23, 1971 in Baltimore, MD to John Joseph Peddicord, Jr. and the late Rita (nee Yaffee) Peddicord. She was married to Franklin H. Christopher.

Tina was a collection specialist with the Carroll County Government.

She is survived by her husband Franklin H. Christopher of Westminster, MD; daughter Allison L. Christopher; son David M. Christopher; brother J.J. Peddicord, III; father John Joseph "Jack" Peddicord, Jr. and his wife Phyllis; nephews James and Nicholas; mother in law Cindy Christopher; also survived by many friends.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00am. Interment in All Saints' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -