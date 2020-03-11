|
|
Christina Marie "Tina" Christopher, 48, of Westminster, MD passed away on March 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 23, 1971 in Baltimore, MD to John Joseph Peddicord, Jr. and the late Rita (nee Yaffee) Peddicord. She was married to Franklin H. Christopher.
Tina was a collection specialist with the Carroll County Government.
She is survived by her husband Franklin H. Christopher of Westminster, MD; daughter Allison L. Christopher; son David M. Christopher; brother J.J. Peddicord, III; father John Joseph "Jack" Peddicord, Jr. and his wife Phyllis; nephews James and Nicholas; mother in law Cindy Christopher; also survived by many friends.
Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00am. Interment in All Saints' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020