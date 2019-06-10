Christopher C. LeCompte, 51, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Talbot Hospice. He was born in Easton on July 4, 1967 and was a son of the late Otis C. LeCompte, Jr. and Betty Pritchett LeCompte.

Christopher attended kindergarten through sixth grade at the Country School in Easton, then Countryside Christian School for 7th and 8th grade and 9th thru 12th grade at Cambridge South Dorchester High School class of 1985. He had worked for Glenn P. Ruark for over 20 years. Christopher enjoyed bowling, fishing, fast cars and had a "69" Camaro.

He is survived by his children Christopher and Hanna LeCompte both of Cambridge, brothers and sisters Jody LeCompte and wife Melissa of Church Creek, Brenda Kimmey of Hurlock, Wanda Tolley and her husband Andrew of Woolford, William K. "Billy" Lewis of Cambridge, Otis C. "Butch" LeCompte III of Clayton, Alabama, Candace Shekleton of Waldorf, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be John Davies, Jerome Travers, William Foxwell, Ryan Shockley, Randy McGlaughlin, Mark Mills and Mike Mills.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Revs. Larry Wroten and Dave Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to a .