Christopher J. Conner of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on November 28, 2019. He was 32 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Chris was the son of Kevin J. Conner (Debbie) of Greenwood, DE and Elizabeth Ann Luckett (Mike) of Denton. He was a 2005 graduate of North Caroline High School.
Chris worked for his father and his uncle Johnny, plumbing, since he was 15 years old. Chris was an avid lover of sports, he enjoyed football, hunting, fishing. He was a huge fan of Nascar Racing. Chris had been an avid baseball player. Beginning with Denton Little League, winning the State Title for 11/12-year old's then traveling to Connecticut playing in the Eastern Regional Little League Tournament. Playing North Caroline High School baseball, college and travel. He was also known as one of the best pitchers on the East Coast. He was a loving son, father and friend who was loved by all who knew him. His smile was infectious.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his two daughters who were the loves of his life, Ava Conner and Madilyn Conner. He is also survived by two brothers, Caleb Luckett and Michael Luckett II, both of Denton. Chris had numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Berry and Jay Berry; and his paternal grandparents, Mattie Conner and Marvin Conner.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, December 3rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 12 until 1 before the service. The interment will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019