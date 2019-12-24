|
Christopher George Tarr, 47, of Millington Maryland, left his earthly home to be with our Lord, on December 19, 2019 after a well fought battle this fall with pancreatic cancer.
Chris was born on March 22 1972 to George and Janice Tarr in Honolulu HI. He was an active Member of the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire department while in High School. He graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1990. He had joined the BSA Exploring pilot program for law enforcement while in high school, this led him to study Law Enforcement in Greater Johnstown Police Academy, PA after graduating. During his training he continued working security for Pinkerton Security Agency, at the Black and Decker Plant in Easton Md. His first job as a police officer started in 1994 for the Town of Edmonston in Prince George's County, then in 1999 he made the switch back to Delmarva and began working as a deputy for the Office of the Sheriff for Queen Anne's County. After a medical retirement in 2009, Chris had always loved motorized vehicles of every kind, so he worked for a short time at Hertrich Chevy Dodge, then made a change to work for NAPA, as a manager in Greensboro, Chestertown, and the Middletown Stores.
In 1987, He met Melanie when the two were working after school jobs in Easton Maryland, and they wed in June of 1996. In 2002 they bought a small farm in the northern part of queen anne's county to raise their three children. Chris enjoyed many scouting adventures over the last dozen years or so with his children and friends. He mentored many youth and adults across the Del-Mar-Va Council. He loved helping with Special Olympics events through the Sheriff's Office and with rides on his Motorcycle. He had a servant's heart for God and for his church in the community, serving in every leadership role available over the last decade.
Christopher is survived by His mother Janice L. Abbott (Richard) of Easton, Father George Robert Tarr Jr (Sandy), & Sister Robyn L. Allen (Ben) of Royal Oak, Wife Melanie E.M. Tarr (Kern), Sons Gregory R. Tarr, Johnathan M. Tarr, and Daughter Miranda E. Tarr of Millington MD. as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Services will be held on Friday January 3rd at 12pm, with visitations beginning at 11:00 at the Calvary Asbury United Methodist Church, 105 N Church Street, Sudlersville Maryland 21668 Chris wore many uniforms, attendees very welcome in uniform. Requesting In Lew of Flowers, Donations be made to one of three organizations on his behalf, Compass Regional Hospice Center in Centreville 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617 or Del-Mar-Va Council for Akridge SR Improvements, 1910 Baden Powell Way, Dover De 19904 or Special Olympics of Maryland 3701 Commerce Drive #103 Baltimore MD 21227 or Delaware 619 Sl. College Ave, Newark De 19716
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019