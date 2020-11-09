Christopher W. Sedwick, 57, of Easton passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 12, 1963 in Fort Dix, NJ to the late Stanley and Gladys Hastead Sedwick.



Chris moved to Maryland at the age of twelve to live with his sister Rosemary. Chris attended DuVal High in PG County. Chris joined the Local 5 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union of Washington, DC in 1986. Chris retired from the Union in September of 2020. On December 24, 1999, he married the former Heather Simmons.



Chris was happiest navigating the waterways of the Eastern Shore, trudging through the woods looking for the elusive trophy buck, taking his Pugs for country rides and spending time with his wife and weekend kids Autumn, Haven and Logan.



Chris is survived by his wife Heather of Easton, brother Stanley (Maryann) of Hamilton, NJ, Rita Clark of Pasadena, Kathy Robinson (Bryan) of Thurmont, Steven Sedwick of Stevenville, father in law John Simmons of Easton, step father in law Michael Willey of Taylors Island, brother in law Randall Dent of Lanham, sister in law Kathy Willey of Hurlock, sister in law Priscilla Rogers (Wayne) of Rhodesdale and sister in law Ashley Koski (Richard) of Hurlock. Chris also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rosemary Dent, brother Frank Sedwick, sister Susan Bowker, brother in law Robert Clark, sister in law Valerie Sedwick and mother in law Bonnie Gay Willey.



A walk through visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12 to 1 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Courageous Hearts Horsemanship, 6836 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, MD 21643.



