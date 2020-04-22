|
Cindy Kay "Goldie" Lambert, 63, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Rising Sun on May 23, 1956 to the late Richard Earl Dickerson and Anna Evelyn Councell Dickerson.
Goldie enjoyed keeping her hands busy with jigsaw puzzles and word puzzles. She enjoyed collecting many different knick knacks, especially owls and birds. She also loved reading and watching her shows, especially cartoons and anime. Goldie could be described perfectly as a 'character,' who was always young at heart. Her favorite person in the world was her grandson, Mikey, with whom she was thick as thieves.
Goldie is survived by her sons Michael Jianniney (Cindy Jones) of Preston, and John Jianniney (Kelly) of Easton, her special grandson Michael Jianniney, Jr., of Preston, sisters Maryann McGraw (Mack) of West Virginia, and Vicky Rakes (Dave) of Rising Sun, her former husbands Bobby Jianniney and Brad Lambert, several nieces and nephews, and several other special friends. Besides her parents, Goldie is preceded in death by two brothers Tommy and Wayne Dickerson.
A celebration of Goldie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020