EASTON - Claire Ann O'Keefe Melnyk Parasiliti finished her Earthly duties Saturday, June 29, 2019, peacefully at home. Claire was born Nov. 26, 1928, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Her hometown where she was raised and educated; raised her family; and launched her career.

Throughout her 90 years of life, Claire was dedicated to her family, her many friends, her community, and the Lord. A 1946 graduate of Cathedral High School, she obtained an Associate's degree from Western New England University in Springfield. Her professional life began as a sales representative for the Polaroid Corporation and was also "Miss Polaroid" from 1960 to 1965. Her next assignment was being a District Manager for Avon. During her tenure there, Claire received numerous national awards and was at the top tier of Avon management.

Claire married Tony Parasiliti on May 8, 1971. The two soon moved to Marlton, New Jersey, where both their passion for horse breeding and racing would take shape. For 30 years, they enjoyed their life on their horse farm and occasional short trips to their condo in Highland Beach, Florida. Soon after retiring, they gave up farm life and started a new chapter in Easton, MD. During the summer months, they enjoyed entertaining friends and family at their Easton home; and in the winter months at their Florida residence.

Retirement did not slow Claire down. She volunteered to drive cancer patients for treatments with the 's "The Road to Recovery." She was active in the Talbot County Democratic Forum and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Delray Beach, Florida, where she volunteered for several years at the Delray soup kitchen. When not being a volunteer, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and family to almost every corner of the globe.

Claire was predeceased by her mother, Josephine Garvey O'Keefe; her father, Leo Patrick O'Keefe; her brother, Paul O'Keefe; and her daughter, Paula Jo Melnyk Madru. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tony Parasiliti; son, Cary Melnyk; son-in-law, Timothy McDonough, of Annapolis; her granddaughter, Jennifer Madru McGrath and husband Timothy McGrath, of San Diego, CA; and two great grandchildren: Ian and Morgan McGrath.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 16 at Christ Church of Easton, 111 S. Harrison Street at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her memory to Talbot Hospice or the Talbot County Free Library.

