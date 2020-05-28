Mother Clara B. (Stanley) Brisco
1930 - 2020
Mother Clara Bethina Brisco, 89 of Cambridge departed this life, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her residence.

A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 1 pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Kingdom Church and Ministries on Cambridge Beltway in Cambridge. Friends may also call two hours prior to service. Interment will take place at JR Brisco Memorial Park on Airey Road.

Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com

Published in The Star Democrat on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Calling hours
11:00 AM
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Kingdom Church and Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
