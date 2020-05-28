Mother Clara Bethina Brisco, 89 of Cambridge departed this life, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her residence.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 1 pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Kingdom Church and Ministries on Cambridge Beltway in Cambridge. Friends may also call two hours prior to service. Interment will take place at JR Brisco Memorial Park on Airey Road.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on May 28, 2020.