Clara V. Reed of Chestertown, MD died on November 5, 2019 surrounded by her four devoted daughters. She was 77. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call two hours prior (11am - 1pm). A reception will be in Dogwood Reception Center at the funeral home, following the service. Interment will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019