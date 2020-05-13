Clara V. Camper
1930 - 2020
Clara V. Camper passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2020 at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was 89.

born on September 15, 1930, the daughter of the late Allen Camper and Oma (Denard) Camper.

She enjoyed traveling and going on bus trips, and visiting and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her children, William Camper (Connie), Dwight Camper, Gary Camper, Tyrone Lankford (Valente), Iris Lankford, Preston Lankford, Dineta Jones, and Eugene Camper, 16 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 12-2pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we will be allowing no more than 10 people in the funeral home at a time. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Services following the visitation will be private.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 13, 2020.
