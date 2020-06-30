Clarence Garfield Pinkett Sr., affectionately known as Big Town & Heavy, was born January 28, 1942 to Dorothy Pinkett Walker and the late Charles B. Wongus. He transitioned to glory on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home in Hurlock, MD, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 78 years old.
Clarence was educated in the Dorchester County Public School System. He married Shirley Hubbard Pinkett on September 15, 1962 in Hurlock, MD. His favorite hobbies were tinkering with lawn mowers and playing the lottery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles B. Wongus, son Clarence Pinkett Jr., son Kendall Demby, and grandson Tyke Pinkett.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Shirley A. Pinkett, 6 children; Darnell Pinkett (Leslie), Tyrone Pinkett (Justina), Michael Pinkett (Michelle), Carroll Gino Pinkett, Carlese Hite (Johnny) and Marsha Jenkins; 11 grandchildren; Darnell Pinkett (Carissa), Micheal Pinkett Sr. (Sha'Quna), Tynekia Pinkett, Jamar Pinkett(Jakia), Tyron Cropper, Davonta Pinkett, Tymira Pinkett, Shawn Jenkins, Tyree Jenkins, Whitney Cephas and Shay Pinkett; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A public walkthrough visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Greater Full Gospel Church of God in Hurlock, MD. Funeral services will be private. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19 we will only be allowing 10 people to view at a time. We thank you for your understanding during this time. Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.