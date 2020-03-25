|
|
Clarence H. Allen, Sr., of Seaford, DE, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Health Care in Salisbury, MD. He was 53. Born on October 13, 1966, in Easton, Maryland, he was the son of the late Mary Alverta Allen and Walter Morris Allen, Jr.
Clarence was educated in the Caroline County school system and graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 1984. Clarence served in the US Army and later returned home and worked for B&G Foods. He obtained an Associate's degree in Business Administration and became the owner of Mr. Fun Entertainment.
He enjoyed cooking, fishing, boating, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a devoted member of Tabernacle of Praise Healing Deliverance Ministry.
He is survived by his wife Jameszena Allen, his children Clarence Allen, Jr., Brandon Sampson, Patience Allen, Terrill Riddick, Marzena Riddick, 8 grandchildren and 3 god-children.
Siblings: Michael Briggs, Sr., Gloria (Artie) Allen-Sims, Keith (Robin) Allen, Sr., Michael Allen, Christie (Jordan) Sales-Gmach, Holly Sales, and special cousins Lavonne (Amy) Briggs, Tracey Briggs, and Elwood Briggs, Jr.
Aunts & Uncles: Beatrice (William) Murphy, Hazel (Larry) Cornish, Eva Briggs, Gladys Briggs, Gordon Briggs, Herbert (Barbara "Ann") Allen, Sr., George Allen, Warren Allen, James Allen, Melvin (Robin) Allen and Alfred Rose.
Nieces and Nephews: Camisha Amaker, Vetrena Cannon, Nicole Allen-Majette, Michael Briggs, Jr., Kia Redd, and Keith Allen, Jr. along with a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be private on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 12pm at Federal Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11-12pm at Framptom Funeral Home prior to the start of the service. (Only 2 guests will be allowed to view Clarence at a time.)
The family will host family and friends at a later date to memorialize and pay tribute to Clarence Hubert Allen, Sr. We will also acknowledge the many expressions of love, prayers, condolences and acts of kindness shown to us during this time of bereavement.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020